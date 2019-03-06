Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Alessandro Riva as CEO of its New Innovation Company

/ -- Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, company, today announced that Alessandro Riva, MD, will join its new innovation company as Officer. Alessandro is currently Vice President, and for The appointment is effective April 2, 2019.

(Logo:



Pharmaceuticals announced on February 14, 2019, the in-principle approval from its Board of Directors to spin off the innovation business into a new company headquartered in the U.S. The new company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of and will operate with as the CEO, of Directors.

"We are pleased that Alessandro will assume the role of of the new innovation business," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & Managing Director, "His extensive and diverse industry experience leading global R&D will no doubt be invaluable in driving our pipeline towards commercialization. We are excited for this major step as a company and are confident Alessandro's talent and leadership will shape the innovation business into a major global biotech company."



Alessandro is with Gilead Sciences, where he is the Vice President, of and of As part of the Gilead senior leadership team and executive committee member, he is responsible for leading the oncology R&D program and support functions, defining the strategic direction for the oncology therapeutic unit. In addition, he plays a critical role in key corporate initiatives including strategic acquisition, partnering and business development. Prior to joining Gilead, Alessandro spent 12 years with where he was the and of Global Oncology Development and Medical Affairs in the Oncology Business Unit, managing a global group of more than 2,500 associates. He also served as of the during the acquisition of Prior to his time at Novartis, Alessandro held leadership roles with and Aventis,

"I'm excited to join a company so committed to driving business through entrepreneurial innovation. The novel technology and diverse pipeline, which includes clinical stage candidates on track to progress rapidly, has the potential to differentiate in areas of unmet need," said "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to lead the company and work together with highly experienced teams to deliver first-in-class therapies to the patients who need them the most."



The new innovation company will be headquartered in Paramus, Global locations include two R&D centers in Switzerland, the R&D center at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, India, and the GMP biologics manufacturing facility in The new company will include approximately 400 employees working to provide an enhanced focus on the innovation business and help accelerate the pipeline towards commercialization.

About the Innovative Pipeline:



The current pipeline has eight assets, including new (NCEs) and new biological entities (NBEs), in various stages of development in the areas of immunology, oncology and management. The pipeline includes an immuno-oncology pipeline with three bispecific developed through Glenmark's proprietary BEAT (Bispecific Engagement by based on the T cell receptor) platform. Of the five clinical and three preclinical assets in development, three clinical assets are currently in Phase 2b, and one asset is likely to enter Phase 2b in

Oncology: Includes four assets, two of which are in Phase 1 clinical development. GBR 1302, a HER2xCD3 bispecific antibody (bsAb), is being evaluated for and GBR 1342, a CD38xCD3 bsAb is being studied for and other malignancies of hematopoietic origin, as well as a variety of The other two assets in preclinical studies are GBR 1372, an EGFRxCD3 bsAb being evaluated for treatment of and a small molecule oncology program based on antigen presenting biology.

Immunology: Includes two assets. GBR 830, an anti- monoclonal antibody, is the lead biologic candidate currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of Additional studies for GBR 830 are planned for the potential treatment of (SLE) and (UC). The second asset is GRC 39815, a new chemical entity, currently being evaluated in preclinical studies as an inhaled compound for the possible (COPD). GRC 39815 is an inhibitor of the Retinoid-related Orphan Receptor gamma t (ROR?t).

Pain: Includes two assets in clinical studies: GRC 27864, a non-opioid, potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of microsomal prostaglandin E synthase-1 (mPGES-1), is currently being evaluated in Phase 2b clinical development for osteoarthritic GRC 17536, a antagonist, has completed a Phase 2a proof of concept study in patients with

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:



is a research-driven, global, with operations in more than 80 countries. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, immunology and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)