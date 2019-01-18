Global Investors Meet dominates CM chaired TN Cabinet meet

A Cabinet meeting was Friday chaired by K in which matters including the coming Global Investors Meet was discussed.

The meet, second to be convened this month, discussed the second edition of the Global Investors Meet slated to be held on January 23, 24 here.

About 2,800 firms have registered online to take part in the GIM and a lot more companies are expected to participate and the Cabinet meet discussed the GIM vis-a-vis investment proposals, sources told

The first edition of the GIM was held in September 2015 and investment proposals worth about Rs 67,387 crore "fructified," eventually though the government had initially pegged investments attracted at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, the sources added.

According to the government, the GIM will showcase the competitive strengths and opportunities in making it a preferred destination of investors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)