Global Investors Meet dominates CM chaired TN Cabinet meet

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu leads in attracting investments: Palaniswami
AIADMK will align with parties that do good for Tamil Nadu
Centre, not TN govt, can tackle escalating fuel prices: Palaniswami
AIADMK ready to face bypolls: Palaniswami
Cyclone Gaja claims 11 lives, Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation
-
A Cabinet meeting was Friday chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in which matters including the coming Global Investors Meet was discussed.
The meet, second to be convened this month, discussed the second edition of the Global Investors Meet slated to be held on January 23, 24 here.
About 2,800 firms have registered online to take part in the GIM and a lot more companies are expected to participate and the Cabinet meet discussed the GIM vis-a-vis investment proposals, sources told PTI.
The first edition of the GIM was held in September 2015 and investment proposals worth about Rs 67,387 crore "fructified," eventually though the government had initially pegged investments attracted at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, the sources added.
According to the government, the GIM will showcase the competitive strengths and opportunities in Tamil Nadu making it a preferred destination of investors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU