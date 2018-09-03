GMR Infra divests stake in four Indonesian firms

-
ALSO READ
GMR's Hyderabad International Airport recognised as World #1 Airport
GMR Warora Energy account standard, no impact of RBI circular: GMR Infra
GMR stock crashes as auditors express concern over Rs 2,250 cr impairment loss
GMR Infra's March-qtr net loss narrows to Rs 819.53 cr
JSW Sports to buy 50% stake in Delhi Daredevils from GMR
-
GMR Infrastructure said Monday it has divested entire stake in four Indonesian coal mining entities through its step down subsidiaries.
"...PTBSL Group entities have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company," GMR Infrastructure said in a filing today.
The company had announced in May 2017 regarding signing of conditional share and mandatorily convertible bonds purchase agreement by the step down subsidiaries of the company, GMR Infrastructure (Overseas) Limited and GMR Energy (Netherlands) B.V., for divestment of their entire stake in the 4 Indonesian entities, PT Barasentosa Lestari, PT Duta Sarana Internusa, PT Dwikarya Sejati Utama and PT UNSOCO -- together PTBSL Group Entities, to PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk.
Shares of GMR Infrastructure closed at Rs 20.25 a unit on the BSE, down by 4.03 per cent from previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU