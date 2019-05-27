Goa bypolls: Newly elected MLAs to take oath on Tuesday

The four newly-elected MLAs in would be sworn in on Tuesday, has said.

In the recent bypolls held in four seats of the state, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, and won from Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa, respectively, while nominee Atanasio Monserrate emerged victorious in Panaji.

All of them will be administered the oath of office in the at 11 am on Tuesday, Lobo said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA and former Manohar Parrikar in March, while the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza necessitated the bypoll in Mapusa.

The bypolls in Shiroda and Mandrem became necessary following the resignation of their sitting MLAs.

Following the declaration of the bypoll results last week, the BJP is now the single largest party with 17 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, followed by the which has 15 legislators.

Besides, the House has three MLAs of the Forward Party, three Independents and one each of the and the NCP.

