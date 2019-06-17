Goa CM urges MLAs to take up tree plantation

In a bid to increase the green cover in Goa, Pramod on Monday urged all MLAs to take up tree plantation during the upcoming forest festival in the state.

The 'Van Mahotsav' will be held in the state from July to September.

"As we are welcoming rains this monsoon season, I would invite you to join hands with me to improve the green cover of by taking up tree plantation activities in all possible areas with the involvement of every member of the society," said in a letter to the legislators.

He asked the forest department to work out a detailed programme for the 'Van Mahotsav' to cover all cities and villages along with local communities.

He urged the MLAs to guide the forest department in selecting suitable sites for tree plantation and motivate people to participate in the campaign.

The forest department will provide saplings as per people's choice and site-specific criteria and also distribute plants free to individuals and institutions, he said.

