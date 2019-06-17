Opposition walks out in Ker Assembly over price rise issue

The Congress-led Monday staged a walk out in the Assembly after its notice for an against the government on "exorbitant" rise in prices of essential commodities was rejected.

Raising the issue, the members alleged "ineffective" market intervention by the CPI(M)-led had resulted in the present situation.

The price increase has come as a "double blow" for the people whose purchasing power had been dented by devastating floods in August last year and the Ockhi cyclone in December, 2017, they said.

However, the rejected the opposition claims and said it had been taking effective market intervention steps in the past three years to regulate the prices.

The House witnessed heated exchange of words between the opposition members and and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman and Agriculture V S over the issue.

Thilothaman said crores of rupees had been set aside by the for the market intervention in the last three years. Essential commodities, including rice and pulses, were being sold at lower prices.

"Even though the situation was adverse after the floods, the effective market intervention by the government, through the State Civil Supplies Corporation, has helped in regulating the price hike and strengthening the public distribution system in the state," he said.

He admitted the prices of vegetables had showed a "slight" upward trend and attributed it to crop loss due to climate changes in neighbouring and Karnataka, from where procures its lion's share of the requirements.

Yet, vegetables were being sold at 30 per cent below the market rate through state-run outlets, the said.

M Vincent of Congress, who gave notice for the motion, claimed not only vegetables and provisions but the cost of building materials, cattle feed and in hotels were also 'soaring'.

"People are struggling to come out of the hardships caused by floods and Ockhi. They cannot afford even a minor hike in prices of essential commodities at this time," he added.

of the Opposition (Congress) said there was an average 10 per cent hike in the price of various essential commodities compared to previous year.

As P Sreeramakrishnan rejected the notice for the motion, the opposition members staged a walkout.

