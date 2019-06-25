Goa govt plans scheme to attract investment from Goan NRIs

The government wants to attract investment from Non-resident Indians (NRI) of Goan origin, especially the seafarers, in sectors such as housing, said Tuesday.

He was addressing a program organised by the Goan Seamen Association in Margao to mark 'The International Day of the Seafarer', celebrated on June 25.

The question was "whether we should rely on Delhi- based investors for investment" or encourage "our own Goans who are Seafarers to invest in the state", he said.

The government is open to ideas for formulating an investment scheme for NRIs, he said.

"The investment has to be in a sector like housing which protects your investment and assures growth," he added.

Nearly 70 per cent of seafarers from are Goans, he noted.

"Goans have shown the way for the country in this sector through their presence for years together," he said.

While the state suffered a financial setback due to the closure of industry, areas such as Salcette were cushioned due to remittances from seafarers, he said.

"The markets in Salcette did not show any sign of slowdown because of the flow of remittances by the seafarers," said.

