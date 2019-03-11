Goa: GSM announces nominees for two assembly bypolls

-
The Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) floated by former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar Monday announced candidates for upcoming assembly by-elections to two of three seats.
Bypolls to Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa constituencies will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23. Goa has two Lok Sabha seats--South Goa and North Goa.
Swaroop Naik and Santosh Satarkar will contest from Mandrem and Shiroda seats, respectively, announced GSM president Atmaram Gaonkar.
Both the seats were held by Congress MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar, before they resigned last year and joined the ruling BJP.
Another seat, Mapusa fell vacant due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.
Gaonkar said the announcement about Mapusa seat will be made shortly.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, announced to contest bypolls to all the three Assembly constituencies.
