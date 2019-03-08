Goa's offshore casinos in Mandovi river get another extension

The government Friday granted extension of six months to all offshore casino vessels to move out of the river Mandovi, where they are currently anchored.

A scheduled meeting of the state cabinet was cancelled and decision on the extension was taken through "circulation" of relevant files among ministers concerned.

"The cabinet, through circulation, granted extension to the offshore casinos by another six months to move out of the river Mandovi," a from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) told

The cabinet meeting was scheduled at noon, but it was cancelled without any reason being given.

The Manohar Parrikar-led government had given extension by six months to the vessel-mounted casinos on September 30, 2018, which to expire on March 31, 2019.

There has been a demand from a section of people to shift casinos from the near Panaji.

The government had asked the offshore casino vessels to move out once they are provided alternate place to operate.

The government had last year indicated that it may create a special gaming zone for casinos near the proposed international airport at Mopa in North

