Goa's offshore casinos in Mandovi river get another extension

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari to inaugurate cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on Jan 27
Name Goa's 2 bridges after Bandodkar, Sequeira: Cong urges PM
Cable-stayed 'Atal Setu' inaugurated on Mandovi river in Goa
Goa Minister advocates Hong Kong type casino strip
Goa: GFP women's wing demands removal of Mandovi river casinos
-
The Goa government Friday granted extension of six months to all offshore casino vessels to move out of the river Mandovi, where they are currently anchored.
A scheduled meeting of the state cabinet was cancelled and decision on the extension was taken through "circulation" of relevant files among ministers concerned.
"The cabinet, through circulation, granted extension to the offshore casinos by another six months to move out of the river Mandovi," a senior officer from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) told PTI.
The cabinet meeting was scheduled at noon, but it was cancelled without any reason being given.
The Manohar Parrikar-led government had given extension by six months to the vessel-mounted casinos on September 30, 2018, which to expire on March 31, 2019.
There has been a demand from a section of people to shift casinos from the river Mandovi near Panaji.
The government had asked the offshore casino vessels to move out once they are provided alternate place to operate.
The government had last year indicated that it may create a special gaming zone for casinos near the proposed international airport at Mopa in North Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU