Various metro projects across the country inaugurated this week: PM Modi

Friday said four metro projects have been inaugurated across the country this week, foundation of another has been laid and one more section of Metro in will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Friday flagged off the commercial run on Metro's 23-km North-South corridor through video conference from and in inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section, an extension of the Metro's Red Line.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Metro Rail project.

enumerated the number of metro projects inaugurated by him or in the offing, a tweet in Hindi by the PMO, quoting him said.

Today, and metro projects are being inaugurated, and foundation stone being laid of metro, he said.

"Tomorrow, a metro section in will be inaugurated. Yesterday Metro was opened, and this week Ahmedabad Metro also got inaugurated," Modi said.

On Monday, he had inaugurated a 6.5-km stretch of phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro train service in that city.

After inaugurating the stretch, connecting Vastral to Apparel park area, Modi had also taken a ride in the metro.

On Thursday, he had addressed a gathering in via after inaugurating the 13.5 km first phase of Metro connecting Khapri-Sitaburdi areas in the city.

On Saturday, Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Metro's Blue Line, officials said Friday.

The completely elevated section with six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City -- will benefit the people of Noida and connect the with the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)