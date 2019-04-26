JUST IN
No word from promoters, banks on salaries: Vinay Dube to Jet Airways staff
Business Standard

GoAir's Bengaluru-NewDelhi flight diverted over technical glitch

The airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot "suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to New Delhi was diverted to Nagpur due to a “technical glitch” in the pressurisation system, according to the airline. The A320ceo aircraft was flying from Bengaluru on Friday.

In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot “suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system” and that the aircraft had a normal landing. The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 21:25 IST

