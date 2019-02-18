Gold futures surge Rs 147 on firm global cues

Gold prices went up by Rs 147 to Rs 33,531 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 147, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 33,531 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,643 lots.

Similarly, gold for June was up by Rs 149, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 33,728 per 10 gram with a business volume of 6,199 lots.

Analysts said built up of positions by participants on positive cues from global market raised demand for the as a safe haven and pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.39 per cent to trade at USD 1,323.29 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)