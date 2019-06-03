JUST IN
Gold futures surge Rs 157 on firm global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold prices went up by Rs 157 to Rs 32,255 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 157, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 32,255 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 251 lots.

Similarly, gold for August traded higher by Rs 108, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 32,374 per 10 gram with a business volume of 15,270 lots.

Analysts said built up of positions by participants on positive cues from global market raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven and pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.55 per cent to trade at USD 1,318.30 an ounce in New York.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 13:15 IST

