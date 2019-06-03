Boy dies in cylinder blast in Muzaffarnagar

A seven-year-old boy died and six people were injured in a at their home in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred at Jogiya Khera village in Phugana area on Sunday evening when was being prepared and a cylinder caught fire,

The body of the deceased, Fihan, has been sent for post-mortem. The injured, Gulfam (40), his wife, (38), four children were shifted to a hospital, Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)