Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his government proposes to make metro and bus travels free for women in the national capital.
The chief minister said he has directed his officials to study the proposal. The government will also take feedback from the people, he said.
"Women will get free rides in DTC, cluster buses and Delhi Metro," Kejriwal told reporters.
The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi scheduled to take place early next year.
At a public meeting on Saturday, the chief minister had said his government was mulling making metro and bus travel free for women in Delhi "to encourage them to use public transport".
He had also said his government is in touch with city's power regulator to bring down the fixed charge component of electricity bills.
