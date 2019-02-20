Gold futures up Rs 12 as participants create position

Gold prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 33,911 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 33,911 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 16,738 lots.

However, the June delivery of the was down by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 34,103 per 10 gram, with a business volume of 6,463 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from the global market as weakness in dollar raised demand for the as a safe-haven, mainly pushed up gold prices here.

Globally, gold rose 0.17 per cent to trade at USD 1,342.41 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)