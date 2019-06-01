Gold in paste form seized from two passengers at Hyd airport

Gold, weighing over 1.5 kg, was seized in separate cases from two passengers who arrived at the international airport here,official sources said Saturday.

Customs personnel recovered gold in paste form allegedly from a passenger who arrived from in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The gross weight of the paste was around 1.5 kg, they said.

In the other case, a passenger, who arrived from on Friday, had allegedly concealed gold in paste form in his rectum.

The gold weighed over 405 gm and was valued at Rs 13,08,215, the sources added.

