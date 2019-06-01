Tremors rattle southeast Albania, injuring 4, damaging homes

An with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck rural areas in early Saturday southeast of Tirana, the capital, injuring four people and damaging about 100 houses, authorities said.

The reported that four people were injured from falling walls at their homes and about 100 houses, many uninhabited, were damaged. The injured were sent to a local hospital.

Albania's Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, says the quake occurred at 6:26 am Saturday and affected the district, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of

Emergency authorities have set up tents for residents whose homes have been damaged and have sent and drinking water.

Located mostly along the Adriatic Sea, is part of an earthquake-prone area, registering quakes every few days, though most are not felt.

