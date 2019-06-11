Gold prices remain muted in futures trade

Gold prices fell by Rs 96 to Rs 32,564 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure in the domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 96, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 32,564 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,222 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month October contracts also fell by Rs 94, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 32,730 per 10 gram in 1,951 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading up by 0.03 per cent at USD 1,329.70 an ounce

