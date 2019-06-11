JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel acquires Johnstown Wire Technologies in US
Business Standard

Two UP cops suspended for thrashing cyber cell officer

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A Reserve Police Line inspector and a constable have been suspended for allegedly beating up a cyber cell officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Tuesday.

The duo was suspended on Monday, they said.

The cyber cell officer, Karmbur Singh, is investigating a case against constable Pramod Kumar. The constable, along with inspector Sanjay Kumar, was allegedly trying to pressure Singh to file a favourable report in the case, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU