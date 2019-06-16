Gold smuggling racket busted, seven arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has a gold racket from the porous Indo- border and recovered 32.287 kg of the worth Rs 10.56 crore, an said Sunday.

Seven people have been arrested in this connection, he said.

Twelve consignments had earlier arrived on Air, which handles the domestic air cargo, he said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, searches were carried out at the Air's facility here on Friday when the racket came to light, the said.

The suspicious consignments were claimed to be of jewellery but an investigation revealed that they contained foreign-marked gold bars, he said.

"The consignments were found to be containing foreign- marked gold bars, including gold bars smuggled through Indo- border and unmarked melted gold bars of 999 purity," the said.

The seized was valued at Rs 10.56 crore, he said, adding that seven people were arrested.

The probe revealed that the gold bars were apparently smuggled into the country through various ports and then brought to via domestic airlines to avoid stringent checking at the city's two ports, the official said.

The smuggled gold was brought here from various domestic airports, including Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai and Kolkata, among others, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)