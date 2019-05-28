Myanmar Air Force visits AFS Jorhat for defence cooperation plan

A team of 14 officers and personnel of Air Force (MAF) made a two-day visit to Air Force Station from 27 May to 28 May, as a defence cooperation plan between and

The aim of the visit was to understand the work culture and ethos of the (IAF).

The personnel of were impressed by the work process at station and high standard of professionalism displayed by the IAF.

Air Commodore and senior officers of the station also interacted with the team.

