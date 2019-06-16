Khandu seeks Centre's help to fast track road, rail projects,

Chief Minister has emphasised the need to fast track communication programmes in the state, while seeking support from the Centre for structural reformation of the state's agriculture sector, an official release said.

Addressing the fifth governing council meet of NITI Aayog, chaired by in New Delhi, the presented the status of rail, road and air projects in the state.

He also underlined the roadmap for Arunachal's development, with special mention of rainwater harvesting and water management plans, the release said.

Speaking on the 'aspirational districts programme', Khandu briefed Niti Aayog on the achievements and challenges faced by the state in implementing it.

He also shed light on the enormous potential of the state in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors, tourism and hydro power, which, he insisted, if systematically harnessed would take the state to new heights.

The also sought the Centre's support in modernising the police force in the state, while participating in a discussion on security matters.

Stressing the need for a permanent bureaucracy, Khandu requested the policy think-tank to consider creating a separate IAS cadre for the state.

The pace of development gets affected as the state still functions under Union territory cadre, the CM said.

"Owing to Arunachal's vastness and diversities, the officers posted here need at least two to three years to understand the pulse of the state. By the time they know, they are transferred, hampering development," he reasoned.

Claiming that the state has been ignored when it came to distribution of foreign funds, Khandu requested Niti Aayog to device a mechanism to overcome this hurdle and compensate accordingly.

The CM also urged the Centre to relax the guidelines of its flagship programmes for

"The tough and the inaccessible terrain in the state makes it difficult for agencies to implement the programmes as per guidelines," he said.

