Gold zooms to Rs 40,652 per 10 gm on strong global trends, weak rupee

zoomed Rs 752 to Rs 40,652 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday on strong global trend and weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Similarly, silver prices also jumped Rs 960 to Rs 48,870 per kg from Rs 47,910 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold had closed at Rs 39,900 per 10 gram on Thursday.

"Taking cues from global prices and weaker rupee, spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi quoted at Rs 40,652 per 10 grams," HDFC securities Head - Advisory (PCG) Devarsh Vakil said.

In early trade on Friday, the rupee depreciated by 24 paise to 71.62 weighed by spike in crude oil prices, after US President Donald Trump ordered deadly strike on an Iranian commander.

In the global market, both gold and silver depicted a bullish trend, quoting with gains at USD 1,547 per ounce and USD 18.20 per ounce, respectively.

" traded higher today as geopolitical tension triggered the safe haven buying in international rates," Vakil added.

General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a precision US air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon announced on Friday, dramatically escalating tensions in the strategic Gulf region.

According to Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, " shot up amidst rise in Middle-East tensions.