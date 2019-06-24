Disclosure of Lavasa's dissent note may 'endanger life or physical safety' of individual: EC

The has refused to disclose under the Act the dissent notes of its Ashok on decisions pertaining to Narendra Modi's speeches which were alleged to have violated model code, saying it was exempted information which may "endanger the life or physical safety" of an individual.

The poll body was responding to Pune-based activist who had demanded Lavasa's dissent notes, pertaining to speeches given by Modi in rallies at Wardha on April 1, Latur on April 9, Patan and Barmer on April 21 and on April 25.

The (EC) cited Section 8(1)(g) of the Act exempting the disclosure of information which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for or security purposes.

Durve had also sought information about the procedure followed and the decision given by the commission with regards to these speeches. This information was also denied citing the Section 8(1)(g) of the act.

had reportedly dissented on a series of clean chits given by the commission to the and BJP president on their speeches.

As his demand to record his dissent notes in the EC's orders was not met, had recused himself from cases relating to relating to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The 'full commission' of the panel, comprising and members --Lavasa and Sushil Chandra -- had deliberated on the contentious issue, after which the said dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records but would not be part of its order.

"In the meeting of the held today regarding the issue of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), it was, inter alia, decided that proceedings of the commission's meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members," the poll body had said in a statement after the meeting on May 21.

In the meeting, Lavasa is learnt to have stuck to his ground, pressing for his demand to include dissenting views in the orders.

Since copies of the orders are sent to the complainant and respondents, they become public even if the commission does not share it with media.

The had maintained that the dissent notes cannot be made part of the order as the poll code violation cases are not quasi judicial in nature and that they are not signed by the (CEC) and fellow commissioners.

"They are like orders. They are summary decisions where decision is taken by the EC without hearing out counsels of the two parties. The orders are brief which are not signed by the three commissioners," explained an after meeting.

Such orders are usually signed by the principal or of the EC concerned, the said.

Lavasa had reportedly dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Modi and Shah for alleged MCC violation and where they were given a clean chit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)