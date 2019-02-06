Mamata urges Manoj Sinha to look into plight of BSNL workers

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday wrote to Union Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha about the plight of contractual workers of BSNL and urged him to take steps to stop job loss and regularise payment of wages.
In her letter, Banerjee said, "Thousands of contractual workers associated with different establishments of BSNL under Calcutta Telephones and West Bengal Telecom Circle are facing acute hardship due to non-payment/irregular payment of wages as well as faced with loss of jobs."
She requested Sinha to look into the matter urgently.
Banerjee also enclosed a letter from the INTTUC-affiliated BSNL-Nationalist Thika Workers' Congress Union on the same issue.
The union's letter, which was sent to the chief minister earlier in the day, said BSNL contract workers in the state were not getting their monthly wages on time since 2017 and requested her to take up the issue with the Centre.
