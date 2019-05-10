Google Doodle honours English haematologist Lucy Wills

Doodle on Friday paid tribute to English haematologist Lucy Wills, whose early research in helped identify folic acid supplementation to prevent anaemia in pregnant women.

The doodle, depicting working in a laboratory setting, commemorates

Born in 1888, conducted seminal work in in 1928 on macrocytic anaemia during pregnancy, which is characterised by enlarged red blood cells and is life-threatening.

Her observations led to the discovery of a nutritional factor in yeast which both prevents and cures this

The nutritional factor called the ' Factor' was subsequently shown to be folate, the naturally occurring form of folic acid.

Macrocytic anaemia was prevalent in a severe form among poorer women with dietary deficiencies, particularly those in the textile industry.

Wills observed an apparent correlation between the dietary habits of different classes of women in and the likelihood of their becoming anaemic during

This anaemia was then known as 'pernicious anaemia of pregnancy'.

However, Wills was able to demonstrate that the anaemia she observed differed from true pernicious anaemia, as the patients did not have or inability to produce gastric acid.

Wills spent her life travelling the world and researching on the of pregnant women until her death in 1964.

