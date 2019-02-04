Govind Nihalani to be presented Baburao Painter Award

Veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani will be honoured with the Kalamaharshi Award at the upcoming International Film Festival (KIFF), organisers said Monday.

The 7th edition of the film festival is scheduled to he held here from February 7 to 14.

" has been organised this year from February 7 to 14 and Nihalani will be honoured with the Kalamaharshi Award on the opening day of the festival," Chandrakant Joshi, president, Organising Committee, said.

Nihalani, a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, will be honoured with the award for his contribution to the film industry, he said.

Besides being a film producer and director, the 78- year-old is an acclaimed cinematographer and

The award is named after Painter, a native of who was a painter, and a filmmaker of the silent film era.

Veteran will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, Joshi said.

Abhijit Deshpande, of films like 'Deool', 'Bucket List' and 'Elizabeth Ekadashi', among others, will be presented Award on the last day of the festival, he said.

More than 50 feature and short films, including those from Japan, South Korea, and Iran, among others, will be screened at a well-known multiplex here as part of the this year, Joshi said.

Seven new films have been included in the "My Marathi" section of the eight-day festival, he said.

Screening of Gajendra Ahire's film "Dear Molly" and movies like "Welcome Home" and "Dithi", directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukathanakar, will be among the main attraction for film lovers.

Country Focus will be on Hungarian cinema, said Dilip Bapat, organising secretary, KIFF.

