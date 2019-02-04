Govind Nihalani to be presented Baburao Painter Award

-
Veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani will be honoured with the Kalamaharshi Baburao Painter Award at the upcoming Kolhapur International Film Festival (KIFF), organisers said Monday.
The 7th edition of the film festival is scheduled to he held here from February 7 to 14.
"KIFF has been organised this year from February 7 to 14 and Nihalani will be honoured with the Kalamaharshi Baburao Painter Award on the opening day of the festival," Chandrakant Joshi, president, KIFF Organising Committee, said.
Nihalani, a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, will be honoured with the award for his contribution to the film industry, he said.
Besides being a film producer and director, the 78- year-old is an acclaimed cinematographer and screenwriter.
The award is named after Painter, a native of Kolhapur who was a painter, sculptor and a filmmaker of the silent film era.
Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, Joshi said.
Abhijit Deshpande, editor of Marathi films like 'Deool', 'Bucket List' and 'Elizabeth Ekadashi', among others, will be presented the Chitramaharshi Anandrao Painter Award on the last day of the festival, he said.
More than 50 feature and short films, including those from Japan, South Korea, France and Iran, among others, will be screened at a well-known multiplex here as part of the KIFF this year, Joshi said.
Seven new Marathi films have been included in the "My Marathi" section of the eight-day festival, he said.
Screening of Gajendra Ahire's film "Dear Molly" and movies like "Welcome Home" and "Dithi", directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukathanakar, will be among the main attraction for Marathi film lovers.
Country Focus will be on Hungarian cinema, said Dilip Bapat, organising secretary, KIFF.
