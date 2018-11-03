171 feature films of 70 countries to be screened in KIFF

The 24th International Film Festival (KIFF) beginning November 10 will showcase 171 feature and 150 shorts and docus from 70 countries, organisers said Saturday.

'Antony Firingee', the 1967 classic, will be the inaugural movie of the eight-day extravaganza that has as the 'focus country'.

Megastar will inaugurate the festival and celebrated Iranian Majid and Australian film makers Philip Noyce, and will be the guests of honour.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jaya Bachchan, Wahida Rehman, and others would form the Bollywood star brigade at the inaugural programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, state and Chief Advisor told a press meet here.

West Bengal Chief would preside over the programme.

Giving special accent on the 100 years of cinema in this edition of the KIFF, directed 'Antony Firingee', starring Uttam Kumar and Tanuja, will be the inaugural film.

The of the festival would be screened in 16 theatres across the city and Howrah, Information and Cultural Affairs department Principal Secretary said.

He said the best film will get Rs 51 lakh and the best Rs 21 lakh, both will be receiving a golden 'Royal Bengal Tiger' trophy. The cash rewards are one of the highest in the world, Kumar said.

In the Competition Category, there will be sections such as International Competition, Innovation in Moving Images, Competition on Indian Language's Films, Asian Select (NETPAC Award), Competition on Indian Documentary Films, and Competition on Indian Short

Cinema International, Children's Screening, Premiere, Documentary Films and Short Films and the like would form the Non-Competition Category.

The 321 feature, short and documentary films were selected 1500 entries from all over the world, the highest among all the 23 previous editions of the KIFF, Kumar said.

He said 26 films from Australia, the focus country, would be screened and there will be a retrospective section of 68-year-old

Four acclaimed works of Iranian will also be on the platter.

In the 38 films from 32 countries will be screened.

As part of the tribute to 100 years of Bengali cinema, will be conferred on the best film in the 'Competition on Indian Language's Films' (Rs 7 lakh) and the best director (Rs 5 lakh), of State for Information and Cultural Affairs said.

On the 100 years of Bengali cinema, 14 timeless Bengali classics will be screened. Besides, there would be a special tribute section to veteran Bengali where the Ritwik Ghatak directed 'Meghe Dhaka Tara' will be screened, the minister said.

A Bengali film directory chronicling the major films made during the period of 1917-2017 will be published during the festival and an exhibition on the 100th year of Bengali cinema to be organised, Sen said.

Eight films from Tunisia, the Special Focus country, will be screened in the festival.

This year the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture will be given by

