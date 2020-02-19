Govt okays changes to crop insurance scheme, makes it optional for farmers

The government on Wednesday approved major changes in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) making it optional for with a view to plug loopholes in the farm insurance scheme.

Under the PMFBY, which was launched in February 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is mandatory for loanee to take insurance cover under this scheme.

Currently, 58 per cent of the total are loanee.

The Union Cabinet has approved many changes in the programme as farmers' body and states were raising some concerns, Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters here.

The minister said the scheme has been made optional.

Highlighting the achievements of this scheme, Tomar said the insurance programme has covered 30 per cent of cultivable area.

The minister said insurance claims worth Rs 60,000 crore have been cleared, while Rs 13,000 crore premiums have been collected.