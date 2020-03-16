Govt is asking states to stop thermal coal imports: Pralhad Joshi

Asking states to stop imports, the government in on Monday said that a lobby was active in some states that was behind dry-fuel imports despite sufficient domestic stock.

Replying to a query in the Upper House during Question Hour, Coal Minister said India houses the fourth largest resources in the world yet thermal coals were being imported and should be stopped.

"There is no hesitation in saying that in many states some import lobby is also working. Though in last three-four months we have enough stock some of the Gencos are importing. This is the major problem," Joshi said.

Making it clear that he was not politicising the issue, the minister said many states are importing which is substitutable.

"I have written to all chief ministers including of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu requesting them to direct all Gencos to maximise the coal lifting and stop coal imports," he said.

The minister said he has also asked Power Minister R K Singh to ask NTPC to totally stop the imports.

All thermal power plants have a stock of 23 days which is the highest ever in ecent history, he added.

The minister cautioned states to utilise domestic coal on a priority basis as the present stock has a maximum life of 30 years.

The minister said though coal production this year remained impacted due to "incessant and unprecedented" rains, the production increased post December.

On commercial mining, he said a new system for E auction of mines has been put in place besides stringent action against non-performers.

Also, captive mine owners have been allowed to sell 25 per cent of the coal over and above end-use.

About coking coal which is mostly used in steel production, the minister said the country has not sufficient stock but Jharia coalmines which has the highest such stock was being redeveloped.

"Jharia Redevelopment Authority is there. We are supporting that ...Rehabiliation will done at the earliest," he said in reply to a supplementary.

India imported 235.24 million tonnes of coal in 2018-19 whereas imports for the current fiscal up to December stood at 186.64, the minister said.

The value of imported coal during last fiscal was estimated at USD 2,4513 million.