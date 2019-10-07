India's thermal coal imports to cross 200 mn tonnes in FY 20: Icra

Icra, a unit of Moody's Investors Service Company, said on Monday it expects the energy hungry nation's imports to be more than 200 million tonnes in 2019-20, due to lower-than-expected production by state-run Coal India Ltd.

said it expects Coal India, which has missed annual production targets over the last few years, to fall short of its 2019/20 production forecast of 660 million tonnes by up to 75 million tonnes.

Coal India's output for the six months ended September 2019 has fallen 6%, mainly due to the highest rainfall in 25 years and strikes by its workers over issues ranging from mine safety to the privatisation of the company.

India's imports rose 13.7% to 183.4 million tonnes during the year ended March 2019, according to government data.