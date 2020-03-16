Don't blame Covid-19 suspects for fleeing; govts need to do more: AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA on Monday said if the COVID-19 suspects are running away, they should not be blamed, instead, all governments should focus on building trust that suspects and corona positive will be treated with dignity.

In a series of tweets, he asked why a sick person would run away from treatments and said we should imagine the worst conditions or harassment the patients would have faced.

"If suspects are running away, don't blame them. Imagine the worst conditions or harassment they would have faced," the spokesperson said.

In another tweet, he said he is sure that the patients would be facing harassment like HIV positives.

"Why will a sick person run away from treatment? I am sure they would be facing harassment like HIV positive. Governments should invest on creating enormous sized Quarantine facilities. All governments should focus on building trust that suspects and corona positive cases will be treated with dignity," the Greater Kailash MLA said.



Bhardwaj said some people are thinking that others are stupid, that's why they ran away from the hospital.

"Everyone loves his life. Nobody wants to run away from the hospital to their home and give the disease to their children also. Find out the root cause of the problem, why are the patients running away from the hospital? The media the government should investigate and remove loopholes," he said.



Bhardwaj was reacting on a news which claimed that 11 suspects flee from a hospital in Maharashtra. The suspects have a travel history to Dubai.