FM Sitharaman announces slew of relief measures, says bigger ones to follow
Govt bans export of sanitisers, ventilators with immediate effect

There is a shortage of hand sanitisers and face masks in the market amid the coronavirus outbreak as people resorted to panic buying

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Tuesday banned export of all sanitisers and ventilators with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Export of all sanitisers...is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It also banned exports of all types of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance or device.

Last week, it had banned export of certain ventilators, surgical and disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks.

First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 18:04 IST

