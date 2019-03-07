Govt clears National Mission on Transformative Mobility

The government Thursday approved setting up of to drive clean, connected, shared and sustainable mobility initiatives in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the chaired by here.

It entails creation of a (PMP) valid for five years till 2024 to support setting up of a few large scale, export competitive integrated batteries and Giga plants in

"The programme will provide a plan which will send a clear signal to the industry to make the necessary investments in capacity to localise the value chain," an official statement said.

It said the scheme will be finalised by the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, and all necessary approvals will be taken.

The creation of a PMP would localise production along the entire electric vehicles value chain.

The mission will have an inter-ministerial steering committee chaired by Amitabh Kant, the statement said.

The mission will also coordinate with key stakeholders in ministries/ departments and states to integrate various initiatives to transform mobility in

