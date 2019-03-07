Janaushadhi scheme led to Rs 1,000 cr savings for common people: PM

Thursday said the Janaushadhi scheme, under which the government provides quality medicines at affordable rates, has led to savings worth Rs 1,000 crore for common people.

The generic medicines provided by the Janaushadhi stores are almost 50 to 90 per cent cheaper, the said during an interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) through

He said that 5,000 Janaushadhi stores have been opened in the last five years.

"We have reduced the prices of 850 medicines of common use. Besides, prices of other things required in the heart and knee surgery, which are delicate and costly, have been slashed," Modi said.

The said December 7 will be observed as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.

