Govt hiked budget for drug deaddiction measures nearly 4 fold

Government has increased funds allocation for drug deaddiction measures to Rs 135 crore from Rs 33 crore in 2014, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot told the Rajya Sabaha Thursday.

He was Replying to a discussion on increasing instances of drug addiction among school children in various parts of the country.

The minister told the members he agreed with their suggestions on the issue and the government would consider them.

Gehlot said government has made enough provision for punishing drug peddlers in the country which included imprisonment of six months to 15 years.

Besides, he said there is provision for fining the culprits responsible for drug menace in the country.

He informed the house that there are 135 districts which were surveyed by the government to find out the affects of drug addition among youth.

Elaborating on various actions being taken by the government to curb the drug addition menace, Gehlot said it has prepared a National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) for the period 2018-2025.

As part of the NAPDDR, the ministry is undertaking focused intervention programmes in 127 high risk districts, he added.

Government has provided Rs 135 crore for National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) for 2019-20.

