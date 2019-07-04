Three Indian varsities among top 150 in QS Young University Rankings 2020

Three Indian varsities have found place among the top 150 in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Young University Rankings 2020.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Anna University and O P Jindal Global University (JGU) figure in the global category of varsities that are under 50 years.

Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of the JGU said, "As a young, private, not-for-profit and philanthropic university, the JGU has the ability to quickly adapt to a modern-changing environment through their strategic initiatives and it has used this advantage to its fullest benefit."



Professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of the JGU, said it was a significant achievement for the 10-year-old university.

