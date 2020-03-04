JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nirbhaya case: Delhi govt seeks fresh execution date for convicts
Business Standard

Govt approves facial recognition system for identification of bodies

Reddy said this will facilitate better identification of criminals, unidentified dead bodies and missing or found children and persons and will not violate privacy.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

facial regonition
AFRS will use police records and will be accessible only to law enforcement agencies, he said in reply to a written question.. Representative Image

The Home Ministry has given approval to the automated facial recognition system (AFRS) for identification of unrecognised bodies, missing children and criminals.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the approval has been accorded for implementation of AFRS by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

AFRS will use police records and will be accessible only to law enforcement agencies, he said in reply to a written question.

Reddy said this will facilitate better identification of criminals, unidentified dead bodies and missing or found children and persons and will not violate privacy.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU