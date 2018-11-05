MP polls: Vajpayee kin, two women in BJP's second list

The BJP on Monday declared its second list of 17 candidates for the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding member Anoop Mishra, who is nephew of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and two women nominees.

With this, the ruling party has so far announced 194 candidates in the state, which has a total of 230 assembly seats. The first list was released last Friday.

The second list was released in by J P Nadda, who is also of the

Mishra, the from Morena, will contest from Bhitarwar in district. He had unsuccessfully fought the 2013 assembly polls from the same constituency.

In 2014, he won from the Morena seat.

The BJP has fielded Nirmala Bhuriya, daughter of former and tribal leader Dilip Singh Bhuriya, from Petlawad (ST) in district.

In 2015, she had lost the bypoll from Jhabua-Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant following the death of her father.

The second woman in the list, Leena Jain, has been nominated from Basoda in district.

The list also contains the names of some sitting MLAs, including (Jabalpur North), who is also a

