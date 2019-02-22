Govt packaging 'jingoism' to hide security 'failures': Cong on Gadkari's water threat

In a sharp attack, the on Friday dismissed Gadkari's remarks that has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of water to as an attempt to "package high octane jingoism to subterfuge national security failures".

Gadkari had said on Thursday that has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of water to from rivers under the Indus Water Treaty -- comments that came over a week after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"You cannot always get away by substituting rhetoric for action. Yesterday you had the saying that we will stop the flow of all to Somebody needs to ask them that do dams get built in a day," said.

The two projects the minister was alluding to are Shapurkandi, which was cleared in 1999, and Ujh, that was cleared by the Union cabinet in 2006, he said.

"So, therefore trying to package high octane jingoism to subterfuge their own national security failures, trying to label those who ask the hard national security questions as sympathizers of Pakistan, Mr Prime Minister, we will not let you and your government get away by playing with the security of the Indian nation," Tewari said.

"Under the leadership of Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from and supply it to our people in and Punjab," Gadkari had tweeted.

An had later clarified that it was not a "new decision" and that the was "simply reiterating" what he has always said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)