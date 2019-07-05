Govt proposes starting exclusive channel for start-ups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday proposed to set up an exclusive television channel for start-ups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth, funding requirement and tax planning.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, Sitharaman proposed to start a television programme exclusively for start-ups that will be executed by start-ups themselves.

"This shall serve as a platform for promoting start-ups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by start-ups themselves," she said.

Commenting on the announcement, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said that it would be within the DD (national broadcaster) bouquet of channels.

The channel will be designed and executed by start-ups themselves.

AI-based start-up Moglix Founder Rahul Garg said that a dedicated channel will definitely lead to awareness amongst the public at large about the scope and opportunity the start-up ecosystem offers.

Leverage Edu Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said that this proposal will have a game-changing effect on promoting micro-entrepreneurs across the country particularly, in smaller towns.

Sharing similar views, Ketan Dewan, Co-founder and CEO, Talocity, said the channel will be a new guide to enable the envisaged boom of start-ups and its ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)