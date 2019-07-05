Navy chief on two-day visit to Southern Naval Command

On his maiden visit to the Southern Naval Command here after assuming charge at the helm, Navy ChiefAdmiral Karambir Singh Friday visited the various facilities at the base and addressed the officers.

The Navy chief, who commenced his two-day visit, was presented with a 50 men Guard of Honour on arrival, a defence release said here.

The Admiral, who arrived at naval air station INS Garuda by Indian Air Force aircraft at 11 am, was received by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC).

Post lunch, he was given an overview briefing on the SNC, following which he visited the different training schools and other facilities at the Naval Base.

The navy chief also met and interacted with the defence civilians of SNC which was followed by an address to all officers in the evening.

On Saturday, the Admiral would visit INS Dronacharya (including the Naval Maritime Museum) at Fort Kochi.

He would, during the day, also be shown various environmental and welfare initiatives being taken by INS Venduruthy besides addressing the SNC sailors.

According to the release, he will leave Kochi Saturday.

Admiral Karambir Singh assumed charge as the chief of the Indian Navy on May 31.

