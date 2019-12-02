60 complaints against FSNL's MD including caste-based discrimination

The government has received over 60 complaints against the managing director of state-owned Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) for allegedly terminating whistleblowers, practising caste-based discrimination and violating rules, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"The government has received a total number of 62 complaints against managing director, , on various allegations during the last three years and the current year for alleged termination/removal of whistleblowers, caste-based discrimination, unfair practices, irregularities, malpractices, violation of rules," Steel Minister said in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He further said a whistleblower can make complaints under the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer Resolution/ Whistleblower Mechanism of the Government of India.

"Any employee of FSNL can also make disclosures/complaints under the whistleblower policy of FSNL to the chairman of the audit committee of the board of FSNL... (and) all such complaints are dealt as per the provisions of conduct, discipline and appeals rules (CDA Rules) and works standing orders of FSNL and vigilance manual as well as the Government of India instructions on the subject," the minister added.

In a separate reply, Pradhan said the complaints received by the government are forwarded for examination and comments of chief vigilance officer of FSNL, who in turn ascertains the factual position and report on such complaint from the vigilance officer.

After perusal of the same, CVO submits comments and conclusions to the ministry.

According to the company's website, Rajib Bhattacharya is the current managing director of FSNL, which comes under the Ministry of Steel.

