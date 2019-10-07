JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt sets up high-level panel to check money laundering activities

This is done for better coordination among various departments and law enforcement agencies to prevent money laundering activities.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

crime

The government on Monday set up a high-level inter-ministerial committee chaired by revenue secretary for better coordination among various departments and law enforcement agencies to prevent money laundering activities.

The 19-member Inter-Ministerial Co-ordination Committee (IMCC) has five secretaries, including from ministries of finance and external affairs, and chiefs of various regulatory authorities, as well as probe agencies, according to a notification.

Besides ensuring operational co-operation between the government, law enforcement agencies, the Financial Intelligence Unit-India and the regulators or supervisors, the committee would also work on development and implementing policies on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.
First Published: Mon, October 07 2019. 21:55 IST

