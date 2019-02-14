SC rejects Maharashtra govt's plea to close petition on Enron-Dabhol power project deal

The Thursday rejected the government's plea to close the case of alleged corruption involving politicians, bureaucrats and corporates in the Enron- power project case.

The USD 3 billion mega power project was set up in by US-based and its associates Power Corporation in 1996 after signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with State Electricity Board (MSEB) in 1993.

Power Company (DPC), now known as and Power Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of NTPC Limited, and was established in 2005 to take over and revive the assets of the defunct DPC.

The apex Court had in 1997 admitted the petition of Centre for (CITU) challenging a order upholding the PPA and issued notice to MSEB only on the role of government and its officials in the signing of the PPA.

When the petition came up for hearing Thursday, the apex court was informed by the about the developments that have taken place since the matter came up before the in 1996.

The had appointed a committee headed by which in its report in April 10, 2001 suggested the setting of a judicial commission after giving its finding of alleged irregularities in the deal.

also had four other members -- former Union economic affairs E A S Sarma, Deepak Parekh, then TERI and

The report, which was submitted to the Maharashtra government, had dealt with handling of the issues during the tenure of as the when he was in Congress Party, the 13-day BJP-led which reworked the deal in 1996, supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and his government in Maharashtra headed by Manohar Joshi.

According to the suggestion of the Godbole Committee, a one-man enquiry commission headed by Justice S P Kurdukar, former apex court judge, was appointed.

However, proceedings before the Justice Commission, was stayed in April 2003 as the Centre had filed a lawsuit against the which was later dismissed paving the way for the commission to go ahead with the proceedings, which never happened.

After taking note of the facts and its various interim orders passed since 1997, a Bench comprising and Justices and refused to accept the plea of Maharashtra Government that the issue raised in the CITU's petition has become infructuous and needs to be closed since the project which has been renamed as and and is operational from 2006.

"We are unable to agree with the view of the that the present petition has become infructuous and therefore its has to be dismissed as infructuous," the bench said and posted the hearing for March 13.

It directed the Maharashtra government through its to file an affidavit enumerating the proposed action likely to be taken by the competent authority.

The bench directed that the would state clearly as to whether it would prefer the continuance of the or would like to have the judicial commission.

The apex court also asked the Maharashtra government to place before it the details of officials conversant with the matter.

The Bench noted in its order the last information made available to the apex court on March 7, 2018 by the Centre that the was no longer interested in the Commission (headed by Justice Khurdukar) to continue.

In that order, the apex court had also said "We would like to know the stand of the State of Maharashtra in this regard namely, whether they would like the to be appointed or the to continue and submit a report as mentioned by the Godbole Committee or the to continue or they would like the case to be argued on merits.

In an earlier order, the apex court had said it was hearing the matter as a public interest litigation and as the principal issue arising for decision was to determine the question of accountability of the Maharashtra government and its officials.

It had noted that during the pendency of the petition, "there have been several significant developments and subsequent events having far- reaching implications."



A report by (CAG) dated April 1998, and report dated April 10, 2001 by Godbole Committee appointed by the Maharashtra in exercise of its executive power, are available it said, adding that the report of Godbole Committee and the relevant extracts from the report of CAG have been brought on the record of this case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)