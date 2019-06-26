Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.34%

prices rose 0.34 per cent to Rs 205.35 per kg in futures trade Wednesday tracking a firm trend at the spot market on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for July contracts delivery was trading higher by 70 paise, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 205.35 per kg with a business turnover of 4,476 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly led to the rise in prices at futures trade.

