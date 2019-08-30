Govt to set up over 12,000 Ayush centres; 4k to be opened this year: PM

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government has set a target of setting up 12,500 centres across India, 4000 of which will be set up this year.

Speaking at Yoga Awards ceremony here, he also stressed for the need to create a homogenous system by creating an " grid" on the lines of one nation, one tax and one nation, one mobility card.

He said this will remove silos in the area of

"We are opening 150,000 health, wellness centres," he added.

The prime minister also pitched for linking technology with tradition in the practise of Ayush medicine.

He said the government was working towards bringing in more professionals in the field of Ayush and necessary steps are being taken to that effect.