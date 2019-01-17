Grand Alliance of opposition parties a non starter: Ram Madhav

BJP Madhav Thursday termed the proposed 'Grand Alliance' of the opposition parties as a "non-starter".

"The maha gat bandhan (grand alliance) has fallen flat. It is a non-starter. and chief Ministers said they have nothing to do with The two big political parties in said no entry," he told a press conference here.

"There is utter chaos and confusion in the name of grand alliance, Yet efforts are on by them to create an illusion in the minds of the people that through a kind of a they can defeat Narendra Modi," he said.

The said "We have vision, have the capacity to give a stable government. On the other hand the opposition has no vision, or the capacity and commitment to give a stable government."



Madhav claimed that the BJP will come back with a greater majority together with NDA allies will form another strong and stable government to take forward the development agenda of Modi's vision for new

"Look at our opposition on the other hand. There is no opposition. ... no in the country to match Modi's leadership, popularity, his vision. Their alliance is without any visions, programmes, without any ideas or ideologies. They have only a single point agenda stop Modi," he said.

