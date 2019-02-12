Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Bashiruddin dies at 82

Grand Mufti of Bashiruddin Ahmad died here on Tuesday.

Ahmad was 82. He was hospitalised on Monday evening after he complained of chest pain, the family of the Grand Mufti said.

They said he breathed his last at the hospital around 3 am.

Ahmad was the Grand Mufti of for over three decades. He got a masters degree in Arabic and a from before pursuing religious education.

The funeral prayers for the Grand Mufti will be held this afternoon at Khanqah-e-Mo'alla in the old city.

Ahmad's son, Mufti Nasir-ul Islam, is likely to succeed his father as the Grand Mufti of the state.

Ahmad's death has been widely mourned with political leaders sending condolence messages.

"Sad to learn about passing away of Mufti Bashiruddin saheb. In him Kashmir lost a respected religious scholar and thought leader... Stand in solidarity with the family and followers of Mufti saheb," tweeted.

"May Allah grant heaven to Mufti Bashir-ud-Din. My condolences to the family at this time of great personal loss," said in his condolence message.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)